site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-collin-mchugh-will-open-sunday-vs-toronto | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Collin McHugh: Will open Sunday vs. Toronto
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McHugh will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
McHugh will likely go a couple of innings for Atlanta before giving way to the bullpen. The right-hander has registered a 3.38 ERA over 13.1 innings with an 8:5 K:BB in his nine appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read