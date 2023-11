Atlanta declined McHugh's (shoulder) $6 million option for 2024.

The club will pay him a $1 million buyout instead. McHugh had some uncharacteristic struggles in 2023, holding a 4.30 ERA and 47:22 K:BB over 58.2 innings. He also ended the season on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Still, with a 2.09 ERA and 149:26 K:BB over 133.1 frames from 2021-22, McHugh should have plenty of suitors.