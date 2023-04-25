site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Collin McHugh: Activated from injured list
McHugh was activated from the 15-day injured list by Atlanta on Tuesday.
McHugh has been out since early April with right shoulder inflammation but felt fine during a couple scoreless rehab appearances. He'll slide back into a setup role for Atlanta.
