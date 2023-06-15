McHugh (3-0) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, striking out four batters over three perfect innings of relief.

Getting the call in the fifth inning with the score tied 5-5, McHugh completely shut down Detroit's offense over 44 pitches (29 strikes) before handing things off to Atlanta's late-inning crew, and the veteran right-hander was rewarded when his team took the lead in the sixth. It's the fourth time this season McHugh has worked two innings or more but the first time he's thrown more than 40 pitches since May 14, and the 35-year-old got four days of rest after that performance. Expect Michael Tonkin to handle any long-relief duties that might arise for Atlanta over the next few days. McHugh's 2.79 ERA through 29 innings on the season is solid, but it comes with a 1.55 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB.