Astros' Jairo Solis: Will miss entire 2019 season
Solis is recovering from Tommy John surgery, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
His last appearance was a 3.1-inning relief appearance for Low-A Quad Cities on Aug. 6, 2018, so he likely tore his UCL around that time. He will miss the entire 2019 season before hopefully returning 2020.
