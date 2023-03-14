Solis (elbow) is listed among the Astros' available relief options for their split-squad Grapefruit League game Tuesday versus the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Solis isn't guaranteed to pitch Tuesday, his inclusion on the lineup card is seemingly a sign that he's finally healthy again after he had failed to log any regular-season action at any level since 2018, when he submitted a 3.55 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 51:32 K:BB across 50.2 innings for Single-A Quad Cities. Since that season, Solis has undergone a pair of Tommy John surgeries, but Kenny Van Doren of KCOU 88.1 FM Columbia notes that the right-hander has been facing live hitters during spring training. Expect Solis to report to Single-A Fayetteville or High-A Asheville to begin the 2023 campaign as he aims to get his career back on track.