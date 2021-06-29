Solis underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Solis underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in late April and was expected to be sidelined three months. There apparently also turned out to be damage to the right-hander's UCL, as he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in 30 months Monday. Solis will be out through the remainder of 2021 and likely a large chunk of 2021 as he rehabs. The 21-year-old most recently pitched at Low-A Quad City in 2018, posting a 3.55 ERA and 51:32 K:BB across 50.2 innings.