Solis signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Kenny Van Doren of Astros Future reports.

Solis returned from a four-year absence in 2023 following two Tommy John surgeries to hold an 8.46 ERA and 50:37 K:BB over 61.2 frames at Triple-A Sugar Land. He'll turn just 24 later this month even with all the missed time and the Astros still want to see how he develops.