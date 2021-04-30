Solis had surgery Friday to remove loose bodies from his elbow and will be out three months, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Solis missed the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, so this latest procedure couldn't have come at a worse time. Even if he returns around the start of August, he will only have time to make a handful of starts before the end or the minor-league season. Solis has a high ceiling and is already on the 40-man roster, so Houston may look to send him to the Arizona Fall League so that he can log more innings in 2021.