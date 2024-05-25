Meyers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

The Astros only scored in the fourth inning Friday, with Meyers' providing half of their runs with his homer. The outfielder has three homers over his last eight games, batting .448 (13-for-29) with nine RBI in that span. On the year, he's at a strong .300/.369/.545 slash line with six long balls, 21 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 123 plate appearances. Meyers had some trouble sticking in the lineup early on, but he's operated as a near-everyday option in center field since May 7. As long as he keeps hitting well, he's got a starting job.