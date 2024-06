Meyers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Meyers is hitless so far in the series, though he flashed the leather Friday with an incredible catch to rob Riley Greene of a homer. That defense will keep him in the lineup most days and afford him time to build on his nice start at the dish (.254/.315/.414). Meyers has already set a new career high with six steals and is on pace for a new career high in home runs.