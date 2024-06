Meyers went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Twins.

Meyers started his 17th consecutive game in center field and hit fifth Sunday -- matching his highest spot in the order of the season. He's gone 19-for-61 in that span, also tallying three homers, eight runs scored 10 RBI and two stolen bases. Meyers is on the field primarily due to his defensive play, though he's benefitted at the plate from cutting his strikeout rate to 18.7 percent in 155 plate appearances.