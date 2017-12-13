Smith signed a two-year contract with the Astros on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith started last season with the Blue Jays before being dealt to the Indians at the trade deadline. He put together another solid year, compiling a combined 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 71:10 K:BB across 54 innings of relief between both teams. The veteran reliever, who owns a 2.97 ERA across 11 seasons, should immediately step into a high-leverage relief role with his new club.