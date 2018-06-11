Smith (elbow) was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The Astros placed Smith on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right elbow, but he'll require additional tests as the Astros check and see if a more significant injury is at play. Assuming the MRI confirms the initial diagnosis, Smith likely won't be in store for an extended absence, though he could still be sidelined for longer than the minimum amount of time.