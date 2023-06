Houston acquired Kuhnel from the Reds on Saturday for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kuhnel was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday, and he'll now provide some organizational depth for the Houston bullpen. The right-hander made two relief appearances in 2023 while allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks over 3.1 innings.