Kuhnel signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday that includes and invitation to spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnel elected free agency after being jettisoned from the Astros' 40-man roster earlier this month, but he'll return on a non-guaranteed deal. The big right-hander has put up a 6.02 ERA and 71:24 K:BB over 83.2 innings during parts of four big-league seasons.