The Rays claimed Kuhnel off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by Milwaukee over the weekend, and Tampa Bay didn't waste any time scooping him up on waivers. Kuhnel has made just one appearance in the majors this season (with the Astros), but he's pitched well at the Triple-A level with a 2.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 27.1 innings.