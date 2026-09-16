Kuhnel gave up an unearned run on two walks in the 10th inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

It was his second save in six appearances for the Giants since being claimed off waivers from the Brewers, although Kuhnel couldn't stop the phantom runner from crossing the plate in the 10th. In the process, the 31-year-old right-hander became the first player in MLB history to record multiple saves for three different teams in the same season, after he picked up four for the A's and two for Milwaukee earlier in the year. Both Dylan Smith and Trent Harris had pitched earlier in the contest, with Harris getting a hold and Smith blowing the save in the ninth, so the closing picture in San Francisco remains as muddled as ever.