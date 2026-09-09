Kuhnel allowed one run on two hits over 1.1 innings, recording no walks or strikeouts while earning the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

It's not often a pitcher has a chance to log a save for three different teams in the same year, but that's what Kuhnel has achieved in 2026. He's allowed one run over 2.2 innings across his three appearances for the Giants, allowing four hits and one walk in that span. Kuhnel is at a 4.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB through 38 innings between the Giants, Brewers and Athletics, adding seven saves, six holds and a blown save. Regular closer Dylan Smith struggled in a blown save Tuesday, but it's not yet clear if Kuhnel has worked his way into the high-leverage mix for the last three weeks of the Giants' campaign. Kuhnel is the 11th pitched to earn a save for San Francisco this year.