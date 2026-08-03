Brewers' Joel Kuhnel: Kicks off rehab assignment

Kuhnel (shoulder) retired two of the five batters he faced and was charged with two earned runs on three hits and no walks in a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Nashville.

Kuhnel fired 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes in the rehab outing, his first appearance at any level since July 2 following his placement on the 15-day injured list due to right rotator cuff tendinopathy. Though Kuhnel pounded the strike zone, batters were able to easily square up on him, as all three hits he allowed went for extra bases (one home run, two doubles). The right-hander will need to show improved results over his next few rehab appearances before rejoining the Milwaukee bullpen.