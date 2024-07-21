The Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Kuhnel has a minor-league option remaining, the Brewers opted to move him off their 40-man roster to open up a spot in the bullpen for lefty Jared Koenig (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Kuhnel has now been DFA'd by the Brewers on two occasions since he signed a minor-league deal with the organization in June. He didn't make any appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen after being called up from Triple-A Nashville last Sunday.