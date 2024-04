Kuhnel was waived from Houston's 40-man roster on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kuhnel was part of a few roster moves by the Astros on Tuesday, including moving Grae Kessinger to the 10-day injured list and bringing Joey Loperfido up to the big-league club. Considering Kuhnel was tagged for four runs in his only MLB appearance this season and owns a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings in Triple-A, it's unlikely he'll be picked up off waivers.