Loperfido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The lefty-hitting Loperfido was on the bench for Tuesday's 10-3 loss while right-hander Luis Gil started for the Yankees, and the rookie will remain out of the lineup again Wednesday versus southpaw Carlos Rodon. The Astros likely aren't ready to pull the plug on Loperfido just yet, but the consecutive absences suggests that he might not have much leash in the everyday lineup. Since his call-up from Triple-A Sugar Land on April 30, Loperfido has gone 4-for-16 with seven strikeouts and one walk.