Loperfido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With Jake Meyers and Jon Singleton having seemingly settled into full-time roles at center field and first base, respectively, and with left fielder Chas McCormick returning from the injured list Tuesday, Loperfido's time with the big club could soon come to an end now that his avenues to regular at-bats are starting to become more closed off. Loperfido has started just once in the Astros' last five games.