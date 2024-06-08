The Astros recalled Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Tucker landed on the injured list earlier Friday due to a bruised shin, so Loperfido will return to Houston to fill the opening in the Astros' outfield group. The 25-year-old played in 14 games for the Astros earlier in the season, slashing .333/.381/.436 with five RBI through 43 plate appearances before being sent back down May 26. He'll likely start often against right-handed pitchers while filling in for Tucker.