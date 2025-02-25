Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Loperfido (neck/back) is not experiencing any concussion symptoms, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Loperfido was involved in a scary situation during Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals when he stumbled and crashed head-first into the outfield wall while chasing down a flyball. However, he appears to have avoided a serious injury, escaping with merely some neck and upper back discomfort. Loperfido will be re-evaluated Wednesday but "hopefully doesn't miss much time," per Schneider.