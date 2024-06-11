The Astros optioned Loperfido to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros recalled Cesar Salazar on Tuesday to provide depth at catcher following Yainer Diaz's finger injury, and Loperfido will end up as the odd man out. The 25-year-old outfielder has performed well during his time in Houston, slashing .333/.381/.436 with five RBI in 43 plate appearances. However, a speedy return to the majors is not likely for Loperfido, with Kyle Tucker (shin) aiming to return from the IL on Friday.