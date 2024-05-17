Loperfido went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Athletics while also drawing a walk.

Loperfido jumped on a changeup from Joey Estes with two outs in the bottom of the third and sent it over the wall in right field for his first big-league home run, capping off a six-run inning for Houston. The rookie outfielder has gotten off to a fantastic start and has now hit safely in five straight games. Over that stretch he's batting .388 (7-for-18) with three RBI and three runs scored.