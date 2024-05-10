Loperfido is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Loperfido has a .316/.381/.316 slash line through his first seven big-league games, and he finds himself on the bench Friday for the fourth straight game. Jake Meyers is starting in center field and batting ninth in the series opener at Detroit.
