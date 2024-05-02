Loperfido is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Guardians.
He started each of the first two games following his promotion against right-handers, but with southpaw Logan Allen starting Thursday, the left-handed hitting Loperfido will take a seat. The Astros are going with Mauricio Dubon in left field, Jake Meyers in center field and Jon Singleton at first base.
