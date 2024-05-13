Loperfido is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

With a single and a double in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Tigers, Loperfido propped his on-base percentage up to .367 for the season, but the rookie still has yet to take full control of an everyday spot in the lineup. He'll hit the bench for the second time in four games while catcher Yainer Diaz gets a day off behind the plate and serves as Houston's designated hitter. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez will pick up a start in left field, where Loperfido has seen most of his big-league action thus far.