Astros' Josh James: Impressive again in potential final appearance
James (2-0) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings Tuesday in Toronto. He picked up the win.
The expectation is that this was a spot start, and likely his final start of the season, although it's still possible he could be used in Sunday's game in Baltimore. If this was his final appearance of the season, James will finish with a 2.57 ERA (3.58 FIP) and 27:7 K:BB in 21 innings (three starts and two relief appearances). The 25-year-old righty entered the year as a non-prospect but quickly earned a place on prospect rankings and finished the season touching triple digits in the big leagues. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton will be free agents this offseason, so James should be given a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.
