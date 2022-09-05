James (lat) has tossed three scoreless innings while striking out nine and allowing one hit and no walks through his first three rehab appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land.

James was shut down for more than two months with a right lat strain before he started up the assignment Aug. 25. He's been electric across his first three outings, leaving the Astros optimistic that he can make an impact out of the big-league bullpen down the stretch. James previously struck out 100 batters over 61.1 innings in the majors in 2019, but he's struggled with both health and control issues over the subsequent three seasons.