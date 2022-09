James (lat) was pulled from his rehab assignment due to forearm discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James was in the process of rehabbing his strained lat before being shut down -- now due to an issue in his forearm. He was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land before the season began and has been on the 60-day injured list since late-June. The specifics and severeness of his forearm injury are not known yet, but he will likely be shut down for the season.