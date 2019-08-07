Astros' Josh Reddick: Retreats to bench

Reddick is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick is hitting just .192 with a .487 OPS over his last 15 appearances, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head despite a right-hander in Peter Lambert starting for the opposition. Michael Brantley is starting in right field Wednesday, with Aledmys Diaz getting the nod in left.