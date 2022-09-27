McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Snags win versus Tampa Bay•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Punches out 11 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Goes seven strong for win•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Solid again Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Looks good in third start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Takes loss in second game•