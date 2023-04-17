Barefoot (shoulder) made his season debut for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday and has gone 3-for-14 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and an additional run while starting each of the affiliate's last three games.

Barefoot looks to be back to 100 percent health after he was limited to just one game for Corpus Christi in 2022 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. The 25-year-old looks poised to handle at least a part-time role for Corpus Christi in 2023 now that he's fully recovered from surgery.