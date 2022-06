Barefoot had shoulder surgery in mid-April and will miss the rest of the season, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

The 24-year-old outfielder played in just one game for Double-A Corpus Christi this year before suffering the injury. In 2021, he climbed three levels of the minors, opening the year at Single-A and finishing the year at Double-A. He will likely return to Corpus Christi at the start of next season.