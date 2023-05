The Astros announced Sunday that Bannon has been shut down at Triple-A Sugar Land due to right index finger fracture, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bannon likely suffered the injury during his most recent appearance for Sugar Land on Friday. Since being optioned to Triple-A on May 8, the utility player was slashing .304/.365/.630 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 13 games.