Bannon signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Bannon has seen brief action in the majors for three different teams over the last two seasons, going 2-for-20 at the plate. The 27-year-old spent virtually all of 2023 at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Astros organization, posting an .810 OPS with 18 homers and 12 steals over 95 games. Bannon plays second and third base and can handle shortstop in a pinch.