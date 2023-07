Bannon (finger) is slashing .256/.375/.385 across 11 games since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list June 20.

Bannon had been on the shelf for just under two months due to a fractured right index finger. The 27-year-old utility man has logged 151 plate appearances overall at Sugar Land this season, batting .252 with six home runs and four stolen bases.