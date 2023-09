Bannon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Bannon was designated for assignment by the Astros over the weekend but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in the big leagues this season but has a .779 OPS with 15 home runs in 81 games at Triple-A.