Dubin picked up his first save in a win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits over three innings while striking out two.

Dubin took advantage of a rare save opportunity and closed out the final three innings for the Astros on Thursday. The right-handed reliever surrendered a leadoff single to kick things off in the seventh and then allowed the runner to advance on a wild pitch before they would eventually make their way home to put Oakland on the board. However, Dubin was able to work his way through it before cruising through the next two frames and recording his longest outing of the campaign. On the downside, he's now allowed at least one run in two of his last three appearances.