Dubin was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Less than 24 hours after making his first career big-league save, Dubin was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move to Parker Mushinski's call-up. In 13.2 innings with the Astros, Dubin logged a 6.59 ERA with a 13:7 K:BB.