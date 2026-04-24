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Dubin was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Dubin has made two appearances with Triple-A Reno so far this season, surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two batters over two innings. The 30-year-old produced a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 33.2 innings in 30 appearances with the Astros and Orioles in 2025, and he'll likely find another suitor in the near future.

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