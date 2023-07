Diaz went 2-for-5 with one double, a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Diaz tagged starter Taj Bradley for a two-run shot in the second inning, marking the 24-year-old's 13th homer of the season and his third in the past six games. However, he didn't stop there, plating Chas McCormick on a fifth-inning double off Calvin Faucher. Over his last 16 games, Diaz is 15-for-54 (.278) with five home runs and 13 RBI.