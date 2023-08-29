Martinez didn't factor into the decision in the Athletics' loss to the Mariners on Monday, allowing an earned run on five hits and a walk over four innings. He also recorded a strikeout and uncorked two wild pitches.

Control issues aside, Martinez provided some valuable length for manager Mark Kotsay after starter Kyle Muller was chased following four innings. Martinez has allowed at least one earned run in each of the five appearances he's logged since being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 8, but the combination of his versatility and the slew of pitching injuries the Athletics are still dealing with is likely to continue affording the right-hander consistent opportunities.