Martinez is listed as the Athletics' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Martinez has made 12 starts at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, but he's been working exclusively as a reliever across multiple stints with Oakland, compiling a 5.85 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 32.1 innings over 14 appearances. Since he's reached four innings just once this season for the Athletics and will be pitching on three days' rest after making a one-inning appearance Saturday against the Orioles, Martinez is unlikely to reach the five innings he would need Wednesday to qualify for a win. Instead, look for the Athletics to treat Martinez as a multi-inning opener in front of Kyle Muller, who is available to pitch on four days' rest.