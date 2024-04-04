Martinez was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Martinez lost his spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster after surrendering four earned runs over 1.1 innings across two appearances during spring training, and he will officially remain in Oakland's farm system after clearing waivers. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 5.51 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 112.2 career innings in the majors, and he has a poor history in Triple-A as well.
