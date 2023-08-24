Martinez (0-2) took the loss against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on three hits, a hit batsman and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

Martinez's one big mistake was deposited by Dairon Blanco into the left-field seats in the third inning for the first run of the game. The right-hander has allowed at least one run in all four appearances he's logged since returning to the majors Aug. 8 while pitching to a 5.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 1.6 HR/9 across 11 innings. With both Luis Medina (finger) and Freddy Tarnok (calf) on the injured list for the time being, Medina could be called on for another spot start early next week.